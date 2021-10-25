Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Boosted by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP owned 0.44% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 867,022 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.07. 16,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

