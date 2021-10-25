IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $162.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

