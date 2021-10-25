IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $285.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.11.

IQV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.26. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

