IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IQV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

IQVIA stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $242.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

