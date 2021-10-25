iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $105.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $79.82. 362,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,037. iRobot has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

