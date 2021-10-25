iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRBT opened at $79.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. iRobot has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

