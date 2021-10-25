iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $451,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

