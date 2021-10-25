iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $62.98 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.