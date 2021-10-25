iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,457,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,231,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.94 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

