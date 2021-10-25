iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,615,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,170.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 648,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 597,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 477,287 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,517,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

EWQ opened at $38.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

