iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000.

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

