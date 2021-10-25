iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.06. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $84.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

