iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iStar by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,646,000 after buying an additional 120,357 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in iStar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 894,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth $10,963,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iStar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 610,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAR stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

