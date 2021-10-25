J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ MAYS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -74.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. J.W. Mays has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of J.W. Mays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at $27,375,657.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

