Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.07).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.