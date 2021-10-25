Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $607.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.69. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $607.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

