Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $24.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.35 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.15.

CMG stock opened at $1,792.21 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

