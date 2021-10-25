Jefferies Financial Group Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $200.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $161.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -227.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

