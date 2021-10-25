Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

