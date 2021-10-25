Jefferies Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 326.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Pure Storage stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

