Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

ENPH opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

