Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1,270.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

