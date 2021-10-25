Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFCG opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

