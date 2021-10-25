Jefferies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $355.30 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

