Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.39

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 5754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

