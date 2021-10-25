JMP Securities Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $60.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $726.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

