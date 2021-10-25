Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $69,445.90 and $23,374.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.