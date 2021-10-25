JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,597 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $30.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

