JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,410 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Inseego worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $680.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

