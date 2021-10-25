JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 81,775 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $17,541,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 193,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,840 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTRX opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.