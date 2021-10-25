JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $80.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

