JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

