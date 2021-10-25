JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $472.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.