JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 421,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.66% of DURECT worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,213,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,404 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.16 on Monday. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

