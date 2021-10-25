JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 751,461 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Consolidated Communications worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CNSL opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

