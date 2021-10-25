JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $185.78 million and $236.30 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

