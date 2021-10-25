Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00106110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.72 or 0.00462954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00034501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.