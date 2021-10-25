Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 26.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 953,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,653,000 after purchasing an additional 197,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $381.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

