Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,300 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.