Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

