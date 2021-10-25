Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $240.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.