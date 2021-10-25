Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,258 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $140.14 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10.

