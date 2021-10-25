Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $27.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

