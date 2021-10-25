Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $517,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

