Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,850 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.38% of QCR worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of QCR by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

