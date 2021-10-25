Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

