Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Syneos Health worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,331,000 after buying an additional 98,583 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $89.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

