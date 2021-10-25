Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 178,564 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,564 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group comprises about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.98% of The Shyft Group worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

