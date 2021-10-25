Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 72,527 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,527 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

