Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,400 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,253 ($29.44) on Friday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The stock has a market cap of £43.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,023.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

